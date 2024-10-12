Kuwait Deplores Israeli Occupation's Assault On UNIFIL
10/12/2024 7:06:47 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait condemned Saturday the Israeli Occupation forces attack on the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a press statement, the Ministry also dismissed the Israeli occupation assault as a flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law and the relevant UN resolutions, particularly UNSCR No. 1701.
It emphasized the need to ensure the safety of the UN personnel and the protection of UN buildings.
The Ministry also wished speedy recovery for the injured, called for bringing the perpetrators to account.
It also reaffirmed the State of Kuwait's solidarity with Lebanon and called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take firm action for reaching a permanent ceasefire. (end)
