Russian Propaganda Intensifies Efforts To Disrupt Mobilization In Ukraine CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, the Russian propaganda has intensified efforts to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine.

This information was shared on by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by Ukrinform.

"There has been a widespread dissemination of manipulative content regarding inspections carried out by Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) recently, particularly in Kyiv. Enemy portray this situation as 'lawlessness' and attempt to exaggerate its significance," the CCD explained.

It was noted that there is an increase in media and social media posts promoting various anti-mobilization narratives: 'mobilization in Ukraine is socially unjust', 'the Ukrainian government wants to fight to the last Ukrainian', and 'Ukraine has no future'.

The institution pointed out that the enemy propagandists are keeping silent on the strict mobilization measures happening within Russia itself.

"General mobilization in Ukraine was declared in response to Russia's full-scale invasion as a necessary measure and the only way to save the country from Kremlin occupiers. TRC personnel are acting within their powers," the CCD stated.

Earlier, the media reported that on Friday evening, around fifty TRC personnel, along with patrol police, gathered near the Palace of Sports in Kyiv to check the military registration documents of attendees.

The media noted that during the document checks, some men were found to have issues, or refused to show their documents to TRC personnel, after which they were detained and taken to the TRC.

According to the media, several other men were issued draft summonses and then released.