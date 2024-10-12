60-Feet-Tall Ravana Effigy Burnt On Dussehra Organized By Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad & Sanmarg At Central Park, Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 12th October, 2024: Keeping up with the tradition of burning the tallest effigy in the city of joy during Dussehra, Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad Committee & Sanmarg burnt a 60-feet tall Ravana and 50 feet effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran at the Central Park (Salt Lake), Kolkata. The main objective of this event was to provide a vibrant interface between the citizens and the rich culture & tradition of West Bengal by celebrating the victory of good over evil.



The event was attended by: Sri. Sujit Bose, of State for Fire; Sri. Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of Bidhannagar; Sri. Vivek Gupta, MLA; Sri. Sabyasachi Dutta, Chairperson of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation; Smt. Ruchika Gupta, Director of Sanmarg; Sri. Sanjay Agarwal, President of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of Trust Board of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Amit Poddar, Secretary of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Pradeep Todi, IPP of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad & many other eminent personalities.



The event drew thousands of devotees on the ground to witness the annual ritual - the burning of an effigy of demon king Ravan. Many people of Hindu faith observe Dussehra through special prayer meetings and food offerings to the gods at home or in temples throughout India. They also hold outdoor fairs and large parades with effigies of the demon king Ravana, which are burnt on bonfires in the evening. Idols of goddess Durga are immersed in bodies of water.



Speaking to the media, Sri. Sanjay Agarwal, President of Salt Lake Sanskritik, "We had made many special arrangements at Central Park ground to celebrate the victory of good over evil. In addition to the symbolic burning of a towering 60-feet Ravana effigy, we also hosted a captivating fire show and various cultural performances that captivated the audience."



On this Occasion, Sri. Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of Trust Board of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad said, "This year marked the grand 12th anniversary of our Dussehra event, famously known as East India's largest celebration. Vijaya Dashami signifies the culmination of the annual Durga Puja festival, and Ravan effigies are set ablaze nationwide to symbolize the victory of righteousness over malevolence. We brought in artists from various regions to enthrall the audience. Besides the cultural performances, a series of sacred rituals preceded the effigy burning, with an audience exceeding 25,000 enthusiastic participants."



Speaking to the media, Sri. Amit Poddar, Secretary of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, "This celebration not only marks the victory of good over evil but also reinforces our rich cultural heritage. We are proud to unite our community in this grand tradition."



About Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad:



Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad is an organisation dedicated to improve the quality of life of the underprivileged section of the society. We are taking facilities like education, health and associated services to them through different activities like school, charitable dispensary, blood donation camp, book distribution program, marriage hall etc.



