US CENTCOM Carries Out Strikes Against IS Camps In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday carrying out air strikes against some camps of the so-called Islamic State/Daesh, in Syria.

The CENCTOM forces implemented a series of air strikes against the IS camps in the early morning of October 11, the command said in a statement on its "X" account.

"The strikes will disrupt the ability of to plan, organize, and conduct against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond," it added.

It noted that the assessment of these strikes are underway, and there are no injuries of civilians, it noted.

There would be updates about the strikes as soon as they happened, it stated. (end)

amm







