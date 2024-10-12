Actress Saba Qamar Appointed UNICEF's First National Ambassador for Child Rights in Pakistan

(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) Saba Qamar, who was born in Pakistan and is well-known for her amazing performances, has been given the new title of UNICEF's first National Ambassador for Child Rights in Pakistan.



She received acknowledgment on the International Day of Girl Child for her relevant and major role. This day is an opportunity to discuss the fundamental human rights of girls, as well as to remember the specific situations they face across different countries as well as the whole world.



During a ceremony in Islamabad, Qamar received her certificate from Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF's country representative. Expressing her enthusiasm, she stated, “It’s an honor to join UNICEF. I will amplify our shared mission of securing every right for every child, wherever I go”.



In addition to her new function as a National Ambassador of Pakistan, she is going to fight for the rights of children by pointing out the significant issues related to child marriage, mental health, education access, gender, and inequalities, and the effects of climate change and poverty on youth. The marriage of poor eighth-year-old girls to grown-up men is rampant and has consequently made Pakistan the sixth most child-marriage country in the world, affecting a total of 19 million girls. Health degradation remains the most common cause of over half of teenage age girls coming of age before they get to 18 so they are likely to develop chronic illnesses without parents.



Fadil was pleased to have Qamar on board. He explained that she is a superheroine in the fight for women’s and girls’ rights. His hope is that her contribution will help create a solution to the task of the children in Pakistan.



As well as expressing her commitment to campaign for change, Sabe also plans to work directly with the communities to raise awareness and effect change. She made the necessity of collective action very clear to end detrimental customs and guarantee a safer, and more stable future for children in the mentioned areas.



