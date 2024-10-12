Citizenship Network Processes Over 500 Applications in First Three Ǫuarters of 2024 and Launches Comprehensive Apostilled Document Service

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, October 2024– Citizenship Network, a leading global mobility consultancy, proudly announces the successful processing of over 500 applications for citizenship and residency programs in the ﬁrst three quarters of 2024. As demand for international mobility solutions continues to grow, Citizenship Network remains at the forefront, oAering tailored support for individuals and families seeking citizenship and residency by across multiple jurisdictions.



In addition to its exceptional achievements in application processing, Citizenship Network has launched a comprehensive Apostilled Document Service for citizens of Vanuatu, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Grenada, Turkey, Malta, and Saint Lucia. This new service is designed to simplify the complex documentation requirements involved in citizenship and residency applications, ensuring that clients have all their essential legal documents recognized internationally under The Hague Apostille Convention.



Over 500 Citizenship Applications Processed

Citizenship Network’s eAicient and client-focused approach has resulted in the successful processing of over 500 applications for citizenship and residency programs in jurisdictions such as Portugal, Spain, Malta, Turkey, Grenada, and more. With a proven track record of navigating the intricacies of global mobility solutions, the company has solidiﬁed its position as a trusted partner for clients looking to secure second citizenship or permanent residency abroad.



CEO of Citizenship Network commented on this milestone:

"We are incredibly proud to have reached this signiﬁcant achievement within just three quarters of 2024. The demand for international citizenship and residency solutions has been higher than ever, and our team has worked tirelessly to provide seamless, eflicient, and personalized services to our clients. Our success in processing over 500 applications is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team."



Launch of Apostilled Document Service

Recognizing the importance of having legally recognized documents for citizenship applications, Citizenship Network has introduced a specialized Apostilled Document Service. This service is now available to citizens of Vanuatu, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Grenada, Turkey, Malta, and Saint Lucia, and ensures that essential documents such as birth certiﬁcates, marriage certiﬁcates, criminal records, and citizenship certiﬁcates are valid for international use. To learn more you can visit:



The apostille process is critical for individuals applying for residency and citizenship programs, as it guarantees that the documents are legally recognized by all countries that are signatories of The Hague Apostille Convention.



"Our Apostilled Document Service was designed to make the process as straightforward as possible for our clients. We handle every aspect of obtaining, apostilling, and delivering these documents securely and quickly, allowing our clients to focus on their citizenship and residency journeys without unnecessary stress," added by CEO of Citizenship Network.



Beneﬁts of the Apostilled Document Service:

The Apostilled Document Service simpliﬁes the complex and often confusing bureaucratic requirements by managing all aspects of the process, including:

• Birth Certiﬁcates from Vanuatu, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis,

Dominica, Grenada, Turkey, Malta, and Saint Lucia

• Marriage Certiﬁcates for citizens of these countries

• Criminal Records and Marital Status Certiﬁcates

• Passport Renewals and Citizenship Certiﬁcates



The service is designed to expedite the document preparation process, ensuring a seamless experience for clients who need their documents apostilled for use in international citizenship and residency applications.



Commitment to Innovation and Client Satisfaction

Citizenship Network remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge services that meet the evolving needs of individuals seeking global mobility solutions. With the launch of its Apostilled Document Service and the successful processing of over 500 applications, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to simplifying the complexities of the citizenship and residency process.



"As we move forward, we are excited to continue growing our services and helping more clients achieve their dreams of international mobility. Our Apostilled Document Service is another step in our mission to provide comprehensive, reliable, and innovative solutions for all citizenship and residency needs," said the CEO of Citizenship Network and added “We, are open to new partnerships for agents globally to grow together. All potential collaboration requests can reach us via: agents/ “

