Six Killed As Wall Collapses At Construction Site In India's Gujarat

New Delhi: At least six workers were killed and three others feared trapped after a wall collapsed Saturday at a site of a private company in the western Indian state of Gujarat, said.

The wall collapsed near Jasalpur village in Kadi town of Mehsana district, about 40 km northwest of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

According to officials, the wall collapsed due to caving in of soil at the construction site. The laborers were digging a pit for an underground tank at the site. Enditem

