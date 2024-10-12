Six Killed As Wall Collapses At Construction Site In India's Gujarat
Date
10/12/2024 9:15:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
New Delhi: At least six workers were killed and three others feared trapped after a wall collapsed Saturday at a construction site of a private company in the western Indian state of Gujarat, Police said.
The wall collapsed near Jasalpur village in Kadi town of Mehsana district, about 40 km northwest of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.
According to officials, the wall collapsed due to caving in of soil at the construction site. The laborers were digging a pit for an underground tank at the site. Enditem
MENAFN12102024000063011010ID1108772525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.