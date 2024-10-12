Azerbaijani Judoka Reaches Finals At Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tchkaev has advanced to the finals of
the "Grand Slam" tournament held in Abu Dhabi, UAE,
Azernews reports.
Competing in the 81 kg weight category, Tchkaev secured his spot
in the decisive match by defeating Georgia's Dimitri Gochilaidze in
the semi-finals. In the final bout, he will face another Georgian
athlete, Zaur Dvalashvili.
In the same weight class, Omar Rajabli was defeated in the
consolation match and missed the chance to win a medal.
Meanwhile, Rashid Mammadaliyev will compete for the bronze medal
in the 73 kg category against Japanese judoka Tatsuki Ishihara.
However, Nariman Mirzayev, another Azerbaijani contender in this
weight class, exited the tournament earlier.
Notably, Azerbaijani female judoka Azelya Toprak secured a
bronze medal in the 57 kg category on the tournament's first
day.
Azerbaijan has sent 14 athletes to compete in the Grand Slam
event, which will continue until October 13.
