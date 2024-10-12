عربي


Azerbaijani Judoka Reaches Finals At Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

10/12/2024 9:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tchkaev has advanced to the finals of the "Grand Slam" tournament held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Azernews reports.

Competing in the 81 kg weight category, Tchkaev secured his spot in the decisive match by defeating Georgia's Dimitri Gochilaidze in the semi-finals. In the final bout, he will face another Georgian athlete, Zaur Dvalashvili.

In the same weight class, Omar Rajabli was defeated in the consolation match and missed the chance to win a medal.

Meanwhile, Rashid Mammadaliyev will compete for the bronze medal in the 73 kg category against Japanese judoka Tatsuki Ishihara. However, Nariman Mirzayev, another Azerbaijani contender in this weight class, exited the tournament earlier.

Notably, Azerbaijani female judoka Azelya Toprak secured a bronze medal in the 57 kg category on the tournament's first day.

Azerbaijan has sent 14 athletes to compete in the Grand Slam event, which will continue until October 13.

