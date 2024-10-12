Def Min Rajnath Singh Virtually Inaugurates Kanzalwan Bridge In North Kashmir's Gurez

A Defence statement said that the Raksha Mantri inaugurated BRO's Kanzalwan Bridge in Gurez Valley of Bandipora district.

“The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated BRO's newly constructed Kanzalwan Bridge in the Gurez Valley of North Kashmir's Bandipora district via conferencing on Saturday,” read the statement.

The event was attended by senior officials, including the Commander of the 109 Infantry Brigade, the Commanding Officer of the Rana Battalion in Bagtore and representatives from the BRO.

The Gurez bridge is one of the 75 infrastructure projects of BRO, built at an outlay of Rs 2,236 crore, inaugurated by the Defence Minister on Saturday, from the Headquarters, Trishakti Corps in West Bengal's Sukna.

The bridge, a critical infrastructure upgrade, is expected to ease the lives of Gurez's residents by enhancing accessibility to this remote border area, earning appreciation from local villagers and the Indian Army alike.

