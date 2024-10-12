N-Korea contemplates cutting off all transport routes to S-Korea

(MENAFN) North Korea's military has declared its intention to sever all road and railway connections with South Korea, a move framed as a response to recent joint military exercises conducted by Seoul in collaboration with U.S. forces. According to a statement from the general staff of the North Korean People’s Army, the initiative to completely cut off lines between the two nations began on October 9.



The announcement, shared by state media, highlights North Korea's plan to "completely separate" the two territories while simultaneously reinforcing its border defenses. The Korean Central News Agency reported that this effort aims to establish robust defensive structures in the relevant areas.



North Korea views South Korea as a “primary hostile state and invariable principal enemy,” and this decision is characterized as a "self-defensive measure" designed to deter war and protect the security of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The military's statement underscored that these actions are a direct response to what it perceives as an "acute military situation" on the Korean Peninsula. This perception is fueled by the recent military exercises near its border and the deployment of U.S. strategic nuclear assets in the region.



To mitigate the risk of misunderstandings or accidental conflict arising from its fortification efforts, the North Korean military reportedly sent a message to U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.



In response, South Korean officials stated they have not yet observed any construction activities by the North Korean military near the border. However, they warned that any unilateral actions taken by North Korea that could alter the current status quo would not be overlooked. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff emphasized that any situations resulting from such construction activities would be the responsibility of Pyongyang.



As tensions continue to rise on the Korean Peninsula, the implications of North Korea’s decision to cut transportation links and bolster defenses could significantly impact inter-Korean relations and regional stability. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are likely as both sides navigate this precarious landscape.

