Qatar Chamber To Reduce Membership Fees Soon

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber, HE Khalifa bin Jassim al Thani, announced that the Chamber's membership will soon be reduced, with the aim to alleviate burdens on the private sector.

He pointed out that the Cabinet's forthcoming decision in this regard aligns with the government's policy to facilitate the business environment and encourage in the state.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasized the Chamber's commitment to easing the burdens on local companies, particularly regarding the membership fees.

He noted that this initiative is in line with similar measures recently adopted by some ministries and government bodies.

The forthcoming decision is expected to include a 50% decrease in annual membership fees for shareholding companies, holding companies, and foreign companies involved in contracts with the state, lowering the fee to QR5,000.

For limited liability companies, general partnership companies, simple partnership companies, joint venture companies, and partnerships limited by shares, the annual membership fees will be set at QR500, regardless of the company's capital or type of activity.

As for the authentication and certification services, the fees remain fixed at QR50. It further added that these fees have not changed since the issuance of Law No. 11 of 1990.