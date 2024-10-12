Ukraine's Defense Forces Down 24 Of 28 Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight, on October 12, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 24 out of 28 Russian strike drones.

The Air Forces of the of Ukraine posted this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the post, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine using unidentified type missiles (launched from Belgorod region) and 28 strike UAVs (launched from Kursk region and Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

To repel the aerial assault, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Forces and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were engaged.

As a result of the aerial combat, 24 drones were downed in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Due to active electronic warfare measures, two enemy drones were lost in location.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 12, groups of Russian UAVs were flying over Ukraine, leading to air raid alerts in several regions.