Ukraine To Raise Murder Of Roshchyna On All International Platforms MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian state will inform about the murder of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina by Russians on all international platforms.

This was stated by MP and Deputy Chair of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Yevheniia Kravchuk during a television broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Ukraine will talk about this case, this actual murder of a Ukrainian journalist, on all international platforms. We will continue, of course, our advocacy work in PACE, and there will be a separate specifically about imprisoned journalists. And, undoubtedly, I will initiate hearings in PACE as a rapporteur on this issue, so that all representatives - MPs from various member countries of the Council of Europe - hear about this horrific case involving Viktoria,” she stated.

In response to a question regarding the full investigation into Roshchina's murder, the MP noted that it could only take place when Ukraine receives the journalist's body.

As reported, Viktoria Roshchina went missing on August 3, 2023, during a trip to the territories occupied by Russia. On July 27, 2023, Roshchina left Ukraine for Poland and was supposed to reach the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine (via Russia) within three days.

In April 2024, Russia confirmed for the first time that it was unlawfully holding her.

On October 10, the Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, stated that Roshchina's father had received a notification about his daughter's death, which occurred on September 19.

According to official information from Russian authorities, this happened during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow.

Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reported that efforts were being made to secure Roshchina's release, and that her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow was a stage in preparing for her release.

In connection with the information about the journalist's death, the criminal case opened regarding her disappearance in Russia has been reclassified - the Security Service of Ukraine will now investigate it as a war crime combined with intentional murder.

Currently, 29 other Ukrainian civilian journalists remain in captivity in Russia.