ASEAN Summits Concluded With Highlights On More Connected, Resilient Region

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Oct 12 (NNN-KPL) – The 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits, concluded here yesterday, highlighting a more connected and resilient region, to promote global peace and development.

The summits adopted and noted, more than 90 outcome documents, said Lao Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone, at the closing ceremony, emphasising the importance of ASEAN collective efforts, to ensure the continuity of ASEAN Community building process.

The prime announced the summits and Laos' 2024 ASEAN chairmanship a success, saying participating countries agreed to further enhance a more effective and efficient, and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

“We have comprehensive, candid, constructive, and fruitful discussions,” he said.

The implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, lays a solid foundation for the development of strategic plans to implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, with the objective to build a resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centred ASEAN Community, he said.

At the ceremony, Laos handed over the ASEAN chairmanship for 2025 to Malaysia.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The bloc has established mechanisms, such as China-ASEAN, ASEAN Plus Three, and the East Asia Summit, becoming important platforms for advancing regional cooperation and integration.

This year also witnessed several leaders' debut at the summits, including Singapore Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, Thai Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba.– NNN-KPL

