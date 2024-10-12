(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Série B championship took an unexpected turn on Friday as Sport defeated Novorizontino 3-1 at Estádio Doutor Jorge Ismael de Biasi. This match, part of the 31st round, saw Sport's players Chico, Gustavo Lopes, and Chrystian Barletta score for the visitors.



Novorizontino's Marlon managed to net one goal for the home team. This loss marks Novorizontino's second consecutive defeat, leaving them with 54 points at the top of Série B. However, their position as leaders now hangs in the balance.



Santos, currently in second place with 53 points, could potentially overtake Novorizontino in the standings. Sport's victory solidified their third-place position, also with 53 points. The team has remained undefeated for nine consecutive matches.







Novorizontino's next challenge will be against Mirassol in the 32nd round of Série B. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th, at 5 PM local time at Estádio Municipal José Maria de Campos Maia.



Sport will face Operário in their upcoming game on Wednesday. This 32nd round match will take place at Ilha do Retiro stadium at 9:30 PM local time. The game promises to be another exciting fixture in the championship.



The match's scoring began with Sport's Chico finding the net at the 38-minute mark of the first half. Lucas Lima provided the assist, allowing Chico to finish skillfully from inside the penalty area.



Just three minutes later, Gustavo Coutinho extended Sport's lead. Once again, Lucas Lima was the architect, this time setting up Dalbert. The striker's powerful first-time shot found its mark.

Sport Triumphs Over Novorizontino, Shaking Up Serie B Leadership Race

Novorizontino's Marlon managed to reduce the deficit in the 14th minute of the second half. He successfully converted a penalty kick, outsmarting goalkeeper Caique França. This goal briefly rekindled hope for the home team.



However, Sport's Chrystian Barletta, formerly of Corinthians , sealed the victory with a third goal. At the 32-minute mark, Barletta received a pass from Gustavo Coutinho and easily tapped the ball into an empty net.



This result has intensified the competition at the top of Série B. The coming weeks will likely see further shifts in the standings as teams vie for promotion. Fans eagerly anticipate the next round of matches in this unpredictable and exciting championship.

