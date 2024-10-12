England Defeats Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In Multan Test

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a dominant performance, England gave Pakistan a crushing defeat by an inning and 47 runs in the Multan Test. The match, held at the Multan International Stadium, saw Pakistan struggling in their second innings after resuming at 152 for 6.

Spearheaded by Salman Ali Agha, who managed 63 runs, and Saud Shakeel's 29, Pakistan's batting faltered once again. Despite a resilient 55* from all-rounder Aamir Jamal, Pakistan's innings ended at 220, with Abrar Ahmed unable to bat due to illness. Earlier, skipper Shan Masood scored just 11, Mohammad Rizwan 10, and star player Babar Azam was dismissed for a mere 5 runs. Opener Abdullah Shafique was out for a duck.

Also Read: Private Schools in Peshawar Announce Closure Amidst Political Unrest

The previous day, Pakistan's second innings was marked by a dismal collapse, losing 6 wickets for just 82 runs.

In their first innings, Pakistan had posted an impressive 556 runs, thanks to centuries from Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, and Salman Ali Agha. However, England responded emphatically with a mammoth 823 for 7 declared, led by Harry Brook's triple century and Joe Root's double century.

With this win, England takes a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. The second Test is set to begin on Tuesday in Multan.