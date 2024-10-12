(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) --



1988 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree to establish the Farwaniya Governorate to be the nation's fifth district.

1997 -- Wataniya mobile company, the second firm in State of Kuwait, was established and operations began in 1999.

1997 -- Adla Al-Roumi won the third European weightlifting championship for the special needs for women, in Slovakia.

1997 -- The first was held at Mishref International Fair Ground.

2001 -- Khaled Saud Al-Zaid, a renowned man of letters, passed away at 64.

2008 -- Yousef Al Abdulrazzak won the world jet ski tournament, 800-meter category, held in the US.

2010 -- State of Kuwait donated three million euro to the Paris-based Arab World Institute to contribute to spread of Arab culture in Europe in general and France in particular.

2014 -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah announced a USD 200 million worth of aid for reconstructing Gaza.

2015 - The new Al-Razi Hospital inaugurated in Al-Sabah health area. It included 10 wards, operation theaters, radiology and physiotherapy departments.

2020 - Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Fadhel won Jet Ski super stock World Championship in Arizona, US.

2021 -- Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah announced opening of registration for Kuwaiti women wishing to join military service to work in medical and supporting services. (end)

mbr











MENAFN12102024000071011013ID1108772027