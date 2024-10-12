Azerbaijan Denounce Anti-Azerbaijani Resolutions Adopted By Dutch Parliament

"We strongly reject yet another two anti-Azerbaijani resolutions
adopted by the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the
Kingdom of the Netherlands on 10 October, Azernews
reports.
At the same time, expression of support by the Dutch Foreign
Minister Caspar Veldkamp during his speech in support of these
biased resolutions, and calls for the release of the
representatives of the former separatist regime and terrorists
arrested by Azerbaijan identifying them as the 'prisoners of war'
are unacceptable," said Aykhan Hajizada,
Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in
response to the recent resolutions and statements from the Dutch
Parliament and Foreign Minister.
"It is regrettable that the military occupation against our
country and the ethnic cleansing of the population of Azerbaijan as
well as Armenia's still ongoing territorial claims against
Azerbaijan are completely ignored in the mentioned documents and
opinion.
The Dutch side, who overlooked war crimes such as the
destruction, insult, and appropriation of our cultural and
religious heritage, as well as the illegal removal of cultural
properties from our country by Armenia during the military
aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of our lands, and
contrary to the Hague Convention of 1954, has no moral right to
claim that our country has allegedly targeted the Armenian
monuments based on false propaganda by the Armenians.
Moreover, the distortion of the aims and objectives of local
anti-terror measures carried out by Azerbaijan in September last
year in the opinions expressed by the Foreign Minister is a clear
example of double standards against our country. We would like to
remind once again that these measures are aimed at eliminating
military threats against Azerbaijan and ending the existence of
illegal military units.
The persons mentioned in the claims of the Dutch side as
'prisoners of war' are people accused of separatism, committing
premeditated murder, torture, terror acts, and other crimes against
humanity on the territory of Azerbaijan. Of course, Azerbaijan has
both the right and the international obligation to bring these
individuals to justice under international law, including the 1949
Geneva Conventions, the International Convention against the
Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries, and
domestic legislation. Therefore, all opinions voiced against
Azerbaijan in the mentioned matter are of no importance.
We call on the Dutch side to abandon its unilateral position,
which is against the peace in the region and creates tension in
Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations," Hajizada added.