PM Orbán Accuses European Commission Of Trying To Overthrow Hungarian Government

PM Orbán Accuses European Commission Of Trying To Overthrow Hungarian Government
Date
10/12/2024 1:09:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen and
European People's Party (EPP) faction leader Manfred Weber intend
to overthrow Hungary's legitimate government and replace it with a
puppet government.
Speaking on the air of "Kossuth" radio station, Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said this following MEPs discussion on
Hungary's priorities for its six-month Council Presidency, which
started on 1 July, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European
People's Party leader Manfred Weber are trying to overthrow the
sovereign Hungarian government and replace it with a Brussels-style
administration," Orbán said.
According to the prime minister's assumption, the EC chairman
wants to replace him with the member of the opposition "Democratic
Coalition" party, Clara Dobrev, and the head of the ACP wants to
see Peter Magyar, the leader of the opposition "Tisa" party, at the
head of the Hungarian government.
Orbán believes that both of these politicians are "ready to meet
Brussels' demands" to intervene in the war in Ukraine, to grant
unrestricted access to the country for illegal migrants, to support
the EU's migration policy, and to "participate in economic and
trade wars".
MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108771990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.