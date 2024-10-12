عربي


PM Orbán Accuses European Commission Of Trying To Overthrow Hungarian Government

10/12/2024 1:09:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen and European People's Party (EPP) faction leader Manfred Weber intend to overthrow Hungary's legitimate government and replace it with a puppet government.

Speaking on the air of "Kossuth" radio station, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said this following MEPs discussion on Hungary's priorities for its six-month Council Presidency, which started on 1 July, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European People's Party leader Manfred Weber are trying to overthrow the sovereign Hungarian government and replace it with a Brussels-style administration," Orbán said.

According to the prime minister's assumption, the EC chairman wants to replace him with the member of the opposition "Democratic Coalition" party, Clara Dobrev, and the head of the ACP wants to see Peter Magyar, the leader of the opposition "Tisa" party, at the head of the Hungarian government.

Orbán believes that both of these politicians are "ready to meet Brussels' demands" to intervene in the war in Ukraine, to grant unrestricted access to the country for illegal migrants, to support the EU's migration policy, and to "participate in economic and trade wars".

AzerNews

