Hosting International Cricket In Kashmir Dream Realized: Secy JKSC
Date
10/12/2024 12:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul on Friday described the hosting of international cricket in the region as a momentous achievement and a long-cherished dream come true.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Gul highlighted the significance of bringing international cricket to Kashmir, especially for the local youth.
“For the young generation who have only experienced cricket through television, seeing these matches live in our own Stadium is an incredible milestone,” she said.
Gul shared how the atmosphere in the stadium was electrifying, with fans passionately cheering for their favorite teams.“I had the opportunity to speak with several children, and they expressed how exciting and surreal it was to see global cricket stars in person. For them, it's a moment of inspiration,” she said.
She further emphasized that this event symbolizes more than just sports.“This tournament stands as a celebration of peace and progress for Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the region's readiness to host major international events,” she added.
