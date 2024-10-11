EM Tracking Technology In Juvenile Justice Highlights Market Potential Of Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



As technological devices used to track criminal suspects and low-risk offenders gain popular usage by law enforcement entities worldwide, the potential continues to grow

An ongoing effort to improve electronic monitoring systems for juvenile offenders in New Orleans highlights the potential revenues involved - the municipality is working out a $2 million plan for tracking 200 teens following the discovery of an unused budget for the effort

Israel-based SuperCom Ltd. is a secured solutions provider for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors that has strategically developed its PureSecurity EM platform as a highly effective solution for the electronic monitoring market The company's approach uses technology that employs RFID and GPS tracking through inconspicuous devices with the aim of helping individuals in the criminal justice system to continue to be productive in society rather than facing costly incarceration

Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology, such as ankle monitors equipped for remote GPS tracking and car ignition devices fitted with alcohol detection capability, has become increasingly popular as a means of providing some freedom of movement to offenders in the criminal justice system while also helping to ensure public safety ( ).

EM devices have gained attention as a means of reducing government expenditure by preventing the need for jailing offenders deemed to be low-risk, or juveniles who may be in greater danger of future...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN