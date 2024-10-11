The Case For A Global Corporate Minimum Tax

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Cory Hillier , Shafik Hebous

WASHINGTON, USA – While 21st-century globalization and international trade dramatically changed how multinational corporations operate, the way they are taxed is largely based on early 20th-century thinking.

Recent efforts by the OECD and the UN to modernize the international corporate tax system include a minimum corporate tax to make it more equitable.

The IMF has also joined the effort by providing its expertise on global tax policy. Senior counsel Cory Hillier and senior economist Shafik Hebous are coauthors of recent research that seeks to strengthen the impact of a corporate minimum tax. Transcript

