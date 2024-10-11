MIKE MAROONE AUTO GROUP TO HOST ANNUAL SHOW TO BENEFIT LOCAL VETERANS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mike Maroone Auto Group is proud to announce the 7th Annual Charity Honda and Acura Show benefiting Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. The event will take place on Sunday, October 13th, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Mike Maroone Honda Colorado Springs.

Building on the success of last year's event, which raised $17,000 for the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Veterans Build, this year's show promises to be even more impactful.

The event gives entrants the opportunity to showcase their Honda and Acura from the 1980's to present. Cars are judged and awarded at a 2 PM ceremony for categories such as People's Choice, Most Unique, and Best Race Car. Family-friendly activities including face painting, a Hot Wheels play area, and tug of war, plus food from local vendors and live music, add to the festivities.

All proceeds from the event will support the Habitat for Humanity Veterans House. This program provides affordable and comfortable homes for veterans, as well as offering employment opportunities and advocating for their needs.

"We're excited to host this free, family-friendly day of entertainment and fun for a great cause," said Zach Lewis of Mike Maroone Honda.

"The generosity and hard work of the Mike Maroone Auto Group team are making a real difference in the lives of local veterans," added Iain Probert, Chief Strategy Officer at Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. "We're excited to see what we can achieve this coming year."

More information on how to register for the event is available on the Mike Maroone Honda Facebook page. To become a sponsor, please contact Zach Lewis at 719-684-3924 or [email protected] .

Mike Maroone Auto Group is a premier automotive group in Colorado. Their brands include Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Ford, and Volkswagen. Their experienced team is ready to serve all of your automotive needs.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Contact: ZACH LEWIS

Email: [email protected]

Phone (214) 361-7767

SOURCE Mike Maroone Auto Group

