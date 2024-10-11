American Legion National Commander Pledges Support For Hurricanes Milton, Helene Victims

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National James

A. LaCoursiere pledged his organization's support for impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as he addressed senior volunteers during two days of meetings in Indianapolis.

"Keep in mind that we are truly an American Legion Family, and we are there for you – hearts, minds, prayers and physically, we are there for you," LaCoursiere said to The American Legion National Executive Committee, the organization's board of directors. "The Legion will continue to do what they have always done during emergencies like these. They will put service before self. They will gather supplies, collect donations and give to the areas that are hurting."

He called for American Legion Family members to conduct buddy checks, an outreach effort in which veterans and friends personally check on the wellbeing of others who have served in the military. LaCoursiere added that The American Legion stands ready to assist Legionnaires, posts, and Sons of The American Legion members , with

National Emergency Fund grants .

Since its inception in 1989, the NEF has awarded more than $10 million to veterans and military members impacted by declared natural disasters. The American Legion also offers Temporary Financial Assistance grants, which help Legion members and active duty servicemembers with minor child(ren) in the home.

More information about American Legion programs and assistance can be found at .

About The American Legion

The American Legion , the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

It has made suicide prevention its top priority through its Be the One mission .

Nearly 1.5 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media contact: John Raughter, [email protected] , 317.630.1350

SOURCE The American Legion

