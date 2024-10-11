Bitcoin Rebounds As U.S. Inflation Data Surprises And China Promises Fiscal Stimulus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The has shown signs of recovery following a brief scare caused by US inflation data.



Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has risen 1.1% in the past 24 hours, reaching a value of $61,574. Ethereum's native token, Ether, has also seen a 1.9% increase, now trading at $2,429.



Other popular cryptocurrencies, known as altcoins, have also experienced growth. (SOL) has increased by 3.3% to $143.35, Coin (BNB) has risen 0.5% to $567.86, and (AVAX) has gained 2.6%, reaching $26.47.



The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies worldwide stands at an impressive $2.26 trillion. The market's recovery comes after a day of uncertainty caused by the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI ) data.



The September CPI showed a 0.2% increase, slightly higher than the expected 0.1%. This data has raised questions about the ongoing deflation process in the United States.







Danilo Igliori, chief economist at Nomad, explains that while the headline inflation rate continues to approach the 2% target, the core inflation measure has shown a marginal acceleration.



This mixed signal has created some anxiety in the market, particularly regarding future interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve.

Cryptocurrency Market Outlook

Despite the slight uptick in inflation, Igliori believes that two 0.25 percentage point interest rate cuts are still likely by the end of the year.



This prospect is particularly significant for cryptocurrencies, as lower interest rates tend to increase global liquidity and make risky assets more attractive to investors.



The market's response to the inflation data was initially cautious. Beto Fernandes, an analyst at Foxbit, notes that inflation has been higher than expected.



Additionally, there has been an increase in weekly unemployment claims. These factors have contributed to greater uncertainty about future macroeconomic conditions.



However, technical analysis suggests that the market may be poised for a rebound. Fernando Pereira, an analyst at Bitget, points to the MVRV ratio, a metric comparing an asset's market value to its realized capitalization.



This indicator suggests that Bitcoin may be entering a zone historically associated with upward price corrections. The cryptocurrency market's resilience in the face of economic uncertainty highlights its growing importance in the global financial landscape.



As investors navigate these complex market conditions, the promise of fiscal stimulus from China has provided an additional boost to market sentiment.

