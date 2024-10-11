'Beyond Our Control': Indigo Responds After Actor Shruti Haasan Calls Out Airline For 4-Hour Delay

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Travelling via air has its pros and cons. One of the cons is flight delays and this is what happened with Shruti Haasan. The was disappointed with her delayed flight and expressed it on social media.

Shruti recently voiced her frustration on social following her flight was delayed by four hours without any updates from IndiGo airlines. She mentioned that were left stranded at the airport without any information.

| IndiGo faces technical glitch; longer queues, slower check-ins likely at airport

Taking to X, Shruti wrote,“Hey I'm not one to normally complain but @IndiGo6E you guys really outdid yourself with the chaos today, we've been stranded in the airport with no information for the past four hours - maybe figure a better way for your passengers please? Information, courtesy and clarity (sic).”

Following this, the private aviator responded back and regretted for the inconvenience caused by the flight delay, but cited weather conditions in Mumbai as reasons.

IndiGo wrote, "Ms Haasan, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the flight delay. We fully understand how inconvenient extended wait times can be. The delay is due to weather conditions in Mumbai, which is affecting the arrival of the operating aircraft.”

| Viral video: IndiGo pilot refuses to take off, causing 5-hour delay | Watch

Adding,“We hope you understand that these factors are beyond our control, and we assure you that our airport team is doing their utmost to assist customers and ensure their comfort (sic).”





Before Shruti, even Divya Dutta slammed IndiGo for cancelling her flight without prior notification. She had she expressed her frustration on social media and referred it as a 'horrendous experience'.

Also, actor Tillotama Shome on 6 October slammed Air India for not providing information to passengers of Mumbai-London flight which was late by 8.5 hours.

The actor said that the Air India is official airline of India, but there is zero accountability and no solutions offered.

| IndiGo's Mumbai flight en-route Doha cancelled

In the meanwhile, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and has Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam and Chennai Story in the pipeline.