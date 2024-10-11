Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To Japanese Organization Of Survivors Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki
10/11/2024 3:12:50 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Japanese
organization Nihon Hidankyo, which unites survivors of the atomic
bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Azernews
reports.
She was awarded the prize "for her efforts to achieve a world
free of nuclear weapons and for evidence that nuclear weapons
should not be used again."
The Committee noted that nuclear weapons had not been used in
combat for almost 80 years.
The activities of Nihon Hidankyo and other representatives of
Hibakusha (as people in Japan are called who were exposed to the
atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki) have made a significant
contribution to the establishment of a ban on the use of nuclear
weapons.
