Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To Japanese Organization Of Survivors Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo, which unites survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Azernews reports.

She was awarded the prize "for her efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for evidence that nuclear weapons should not be used again."

The Committee noted that nuclear weapons had not been used in combat for almost 80 years.

The activities of Nihon Hidankyo and other representatives of Hibakusha (as people in Japan are called who were exposed to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki) have made a significant contribution to the establishment of a ban on the use of nuclear weapons.