Ovintiv To Host Its Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call And Webcast On November 8, 2024
Date
10/11/2024 1:30:54 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DENVER, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV ) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its third quarter 2024 results conference call at 7:00 a.m. MT, on Friday November 8, 2024. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday November 7, 2024. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at .
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at
to receive an instant automated call back.
You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America) or 437-900-0527 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.
The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on
Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.
Further information on
Ovintiv Inc. is available at .
Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
[email protected] ;
Media contact: (403) 645-2252
SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108770816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.