Reservebar Honors Blackleaf Organic Vodka With Spirited Change Award For Industry Leadership

- Kevin Larkai, Founder of Blackleaf Organic VodkaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning spirits brand, Blackleaf Organic Vodka has announced its receipt of the prestigious ReserveBar Spirited Change Initiative Award by the The Tasting Alliance. This honor not only recognizes Blackleaf's successful fusion of luxury and sustainability, it sheds light on the equity obstacles in the spirits industry.The ReserveBar Spirited Change Initiative (SCI) was created to uplift and amplify Black and Women-owned brands, allowing them equal exposure to their counterparts in the spirits industry. The SCI Awards is happy to shine a light on Blackleaf for their years of dedication and accomplishments in the Spirits Industry.This recognition follows a series of accolades, including a Double Gold Medal from the Singapore World Spirits Tasting Competition, the New York Wine & Spirits Competition, and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year.It's an honor to be recognized among our peers and industry giants with the 2024 Spirited Change Award. This award reflects the relentless dedication behind Blackleaf Organic Vodka and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in excellence and sustainability. - Kevin Larkai, Founder of Blackleaf Organic VodkaAs the first French Organic Vodka in the U.S., Blackleaf is crafted from 100% organic French wheat and distilled five times, ensuring an ultra-smooth and eco-friendly experience.Blackleaf founders Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow, were honored during the official The Tasting Alliance's Top Shelf Gala among the beverage alcohol industry's top brands on Sunday October 6, 2024 in San Francisco, California.Blackleaf is available for purchase through ReserveBar atFor more information about Blackleaf Organic Vodka, visit and follow @blackleafvodka across all social media platforms.

