Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. On The Cutting Edge Of Creating New Law To Help Sexually Harassed Employees In CA & Nationwide

A California Court of Appeal decision helps create new law benefiting sexually harassed employees statewide and nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. , a leading Southern California employment law firm, has secured a landmark ruling from the California Court of Appeal that significantly expands protections for employees facing sexual harassment in the workplace. The decision, published on October 7, 2024, has far-reaching implications for workers' rights across California and potentially nationwide.

The ruling in Liu v. Miniso Depot CA, Inc. et al. (Case No. B338090) affirms that under the federal Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 (EFAA), when a plaintiff's lawsuit contains at least one sexual harassment claim, arbitration agreements are unenforceable for all claims in the case. This decision provides crucial support for employees seeking to have their day in court rather than being forced into private arbitration.

Ms. Ani Akopyan , employment attorney at the Akopyan Law Firm, commented on the significance of the ruling: "This decision is a major victory for workers' rights. It ensures that employees who have experienced sexual harassment can pursue all of their related claims in a public forum, rather than being silenced through forced arbitration. We're proud to have played a role in creating a new law that will benefit countless workers in California."

The Akopyan Law Firm has a proven track record of advocating for employees' rights across Southern California. With offices in Encino, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Bakersfield, the firm is well-positioned to serve clients throughout the region.

"Our team is dedicated to protecting the rights of people who have been mistreated at work or wrongfully terminated," added Ms. Akopyan. "This ruling reinforces our commitment to fearless advocacy on behalf of our clients."

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has a proven track record of success in representing employees in various employment law matters. Here's what some of their clients have to say:

."My experience with the Akopyan Law Firm was excellent. I was lucky to have Ani represent me. She is very responsive and has great speaking and listening skills, which make her an amazing attorney. Ani is very persistent and really goes above and beyond for her client, and I'd trust her with anything. She is a strong advocate and doesn't back down, pushing to get the best result she can. Also, her commitment and level of knowledge is bar none and reflects via her work. I highly recommend Akopyan Law Firm." - Ari Mosisoglu

."I highly recommend Akopyan Law. They maintained great communication with me throughout the entire process. Thankful for their incredibly professional services." - Jenny Aivazyan

."I highly recommend Attorney Ani Akopyan. She is great. She took on my case and kept me informed of every step along the way. I'm truly grateful for the fight she put up against the Defence. My expectations were met. Thank you, Ani." - castaic123

The Akopyan Law Firm offers complimentary case evaluations to individuals who believe their employee rights may have been violated. This no-cost service helps potential clients determine if they have a viable case.

The firm offers a comprehensive range of employment law services, including representation in cases involving:

.Wrongful termination

.Discrimination

.Harassment

.Retaliation

.Wage and Hour Violations

.Whistleblower Claims

The firm's attorneys, including Michael Akopyan and Ani M. Akopyan, have been named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List for multiple consecutive years, recognizing their exceptional legal expertise and client service.

For more information about Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. and to schedule a complimentary case evaluation, please call +1 (818) 509-9975 or visit the law firm's website. The firm's blog at blog/ offers valuable resources and insights into employment law matters.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (about-us/ ) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

.The firm has been recognized for its outstanding legal work, with attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan being named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List five times in a row - in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

