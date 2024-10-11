(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP (), a shareholder rights law firm, announces its continuing investigation of whether certain directors and officers of Lifecore Biomedical, (NASDAQ: LFCR) breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders.



What can I do? If you are a current shareholder, you may have claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against Lifecore's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (...) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned Lifecore, shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join:

What is this about? On March 20, 2024, Johnson Fistel began investigating Lifecore when the company issued its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended May 29, 2022, the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the periods ending August 30, 2020, November 29, 2020, February 28, 2021, August 29, 2021, November 28, 2021, February 27, 2022, August 28, 2022, November 27, 2022 and February 26, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Per the Company, the“restatements correct errors involving the calculation of capitalized interest, valuation of inventories, and certain other adjustments related to previously divested businesses reflected in the Prior Financial Statements. In addition, the Company has adjusted certain other items that were previously identified and concluded as immaterial, individually and in the aggregate, to the Prior Financial Statements.”

Then a class action complaint was filed against the company alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (v) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Johnson Fistel LLP's investigation seeks to determine whether the company's senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

... or ...