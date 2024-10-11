Multifamily Media Network Partners With Appwork To Elevate Multifamily Maintenance Operations & Resident Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AppWork announces partnership with MMN

Multifamily partners with AppWork to elevate maintenance operations & resident satisfaction with AppWork's Top Maintenance Rating badge.

- Sean LandsbergRAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multifamily Media Network , a leading voice in the multifamily industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with AppWork , the premier maintenance operations platform, to revolutionize maintenance management and improve resident satisfaction across multifamily housing communities.This partnership brings together two industry powerhouses with a shared mission. Multifamily Media Network will offer exclusive content, interviews showcasing how properties are leveraging AppWork's technology to achieve Top Maintenance Rating system, a groundbreaking tool that measures and tracks maintenance performance to ensure residents receive top-tier service."Maintenance excellence is the key to superior resident satisfaction in multifamily communities. Our strategic partnership with AppWork perfectly aligns with MMN's mission to empower future leaders who uniquely influence the resident experience," said Mike Brewer Co-founder and CEO of Multifamily Media Network. "AppWork's platform is moving the industry by providing real-time, data-driven insights that enable maintenance teams to optimize operations and reduce response times, all under the premise of friendly competition and fueled by long overdue team member recognition!”The AppWork Top Maintenance Rating leverages advanced analytics to evaluate the performance of maintenance teams, providing clear, quantifiable metrics on response times, work order completion, and resident feedback. This rating not only helps property management teams monitor their maintenance operations in real-time but also offers a powerful tool for marketing, showcasing communities with top-rated maintenance services.“We're thrilled to partner with Multifamily Media Network to amplify the importance of maintenance in the resident experience,” said Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork.“Our Top Maintenance Rating ensures that maintenance teams are recognized for their hard work and dedication, while giving property management companies the insights they need to continuously improve. Together, we're setting a new standard for maintenance excellence in the multifamily sector.”Through this partnership, Multifamily Media Network and AppWork will collaborate on educational content, webinars, and industry events, providing property management professionals with the resources and knowledge to optimize their maintenance strategies and drive resident satisfaction. By highlighting the importance of maintenance in multifamily operations, this partnership will shape the future of resident care and maintenance best practices.About Multifamily Media NetworkMultifamily Media Network is a leading media platform focused on providing insights, resources, and thought leadership to multifamily housing professionals. Through its range of digital content, podcasts, events, and industry partnerships, Multifamily Media Network provides access to insightful industry professionals to keep the audience well-informed.About AppWorkAppWork is a leading multifamily maintenance management software that empowers property teams to streamline their maintenance operations with ease. By offering advanced business intelligence, real-time work order management, and seamless integrations with leading property management systems, AppWork helps properties improve efficiency, enhance resident satisfaction, and increase operational transparency. With customizable tools like the make-ready board, compliance integrations, and innovative features like technician badges, AppWork transforms the maintenance experience for owners, operators, and residents alike.

Sean Landsberg

AppWork

+1 3479091604

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.