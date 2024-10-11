Girls Inc. And #Halfthestory Announce National Education Partnership To Support Girls' Healthy Relationships With Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new digital wellness initiative will serve young girls in underserved communities across America.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory today announced a groundbreaking digital wellness partnership for girls. This innovative collaboration between the two organizations offers a unique opportunity to address the pressing issue of digital wellness for young girls at scale, reaching underserved communities across America.



For 160 years, Girls Inc. has served millions of girls across the United States and Canada-particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color. #HalfTheStory is a non-profit dedicated to improving the next generation's relationship with technology. Through this new education program, Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory will work to equip girls with the tools needed to thrive in the digital age, fostering healthier, more balanced relationships with technology.

Compared to girls from middle and higher-income households, teens from lower-income households (<$50,000 annual family income) are more likely to use all social media platforms, especially TikTok and Facebook. Girls from lower socioeconomic status households may also be exposed to even more harmful effects of social media. (Pew Research Center, 2023 ).

Funding for this program was supported by Pivotal, a Melinda French Gates organization, and follows Melinda French Gates' $1 billion commitment to women and girls.

The partnership also received backing from The Archewell Foundation, co-founded by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, which named #HalfTheStory to its Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund in 2023. This follows The Duchess' visit to Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, where she engaged with young women on the importance of empowerment and responsible technology.

Additionally, after #HalfTheStory was included in an Oprah Daily "Life You Want" episode focused on the teen mental health crisis this past May, the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation made a contribution to support this new initiative.

#HalfTheStory launched its education platform, Social Media U , to scale its impact to schools across the US, UK, and Canada. This educational intervention program helps mitigate the harms of technology while educating teens on how their digital habits impact their digital wellness. #HalfTheStory's strength-based program with Girls Inc. will equip girls in the digital age with the skills they need by addressing key issues such as body image, friendships, healthy digital habits, and safety from sexual predators. Programming will emphasize online safety education, responsible social media engagement, and mental health support, equipping girls with the tools to navigate their environment confidently and resiliently.

At launch, this partnership will focus on pre-teens, targeting prevention efforts to mitigate the harms of social media at a critical age. The organizations have an expansive vision to extend their impact, reaching girls from elementary through high school with additional resources and funding.

"As a young girl who nearly lost my life to social media, it's a dream come true to bring #HalfTheStory's work to the masses through Girls Inc.," said Larissa May, founder and CEO of #HalfTheStory. "As #HalfTheStory celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, this partnership marks a pivotal moment in our mission to reach one million youth by 2030 and improve the next generation's relationship with technology. We can't save the world through fear-only through solutions."

"It is an honor to partner with #HalfTheStory to bring digital health programming to girls across the Girls Inc. Network," said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, President & CEO of Girls Inc. "We believe that when girls develop the skills to leverage the digital space in healthy, positive, and productive ways, the benefits are limitless. They are stronger and more adept leaders who build solid social and emotional connections."

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls – particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color – with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc .

About #HalfTheStory

#HalfTheStory

is a non-profit dedicated to improving the next generation's relationship with technology. As the first youth-led non-profit of its kind, #HalfTheStory focuses on progressing education and advocacy work surrounding social media and tech use. Through its evidence-based education program, Social Media U , young people across schools in the US, UK, and Canada are taught the skills needed to have a healthy relationship with their screens and are empowered to understand and advocate for their digital health. Larissa May founded #HalfTheStory after facing her own struggles with social media and has spent the past 10 years driving a global movement towards digital wellness. #HalfTheStory's funders include Pinterest, Pivotal, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, The Archwell Foundation, and The Born This Way Foundation. In 2023, #HalfTheStory was selected by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as one of the 26 organizations named to the first-ever Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

