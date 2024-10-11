Exclusive Broadcast Of Shahin Novrasli's Concert On Mezzo TV Channel
Date
10/11/2024 9:08:46 AM
In October, Mezzo channel prepared a true musical exclusive for
its viewers - a broadcast of the concert by the renowned
Azerbaijani pianist, international competition laureate, and
honored artist Shahin Novrasli, Azernews
reports.
The performance, which took place on May 23 at the prestigious
Auditorium Louis Vuitton Foundation, created a sensation in the
musical scene and won the hearts of millions of listeners around
the world. This concert was broadcast live on the Medici TV
channel.
Mezzo is Europe's number one channel dedicated to classical
music, opera, jazz, and ballet. Mezzo offers its viewers exclusive
programs featuring both emerging talented artists and acclaimed
contemporary stars. Viewers of the Mezzo channel will have the
chance to enjoy beautiful music and unforgettable emotions,
experiencing the power and beauty of jazz improvisation performed
by the outstanding pianist Shahin Novrasli.
Shahin Novrasli, known for his virtuosic performance and unique
style that harmoniously blends Eastern and Western musical
traditions, presented to the audience his new program, filled with
vibrant improvisations and deep emotions. Every note played by the
master conveyed his passion for music and infinite love for
jazz.
The concert at the Louis Vuitton Foundation became a significant
event in the cultural life, gathering jazz enthusiasts from around
the world. The atmosphere of the performance was filled with magic
and wonder, and Novrasli's playing made the hearts of the audience
tremble.
Now, everyone has a unique opportunity to experience these
unforgettable emotions once again right from their television
screens. The Mezzo Live channel will allow audiences to become part
of this musical event and enjoy the virtuoso mastery of Shahin
Novrasli from October 19 to 31.
The Program of Shahin Novrasli's concerts on Mezzo is available
here .
