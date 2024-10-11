Global Ministers Stress Need For Financial Support In Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Italy will continue to support developing countries in
adaptation efforts, taking into account their vulnerability to
climate change.
This was stated by Francesco Corvaro, Italy's Special
Representative on Climate Change, at the meeting of climate and
development ministers (C&DM) during the second day of Pre-COP29
held in Baku, Azernews reports.
He noted that Italy, along with its G7 partners, has prepared an
act to accelerate adaptation.
"The main goal of this initiative is to expedite the
implementation of adaptation measures in the most vulnerable
countries. We must transition from current challenges to adaptive
action as quickly as possible. This can be achieved by developing
partnerships, preparing investment plans, and moving from planning
to actual implementation," said the Special Representative.
British Minister for International Energy and Climate, Kerry
McCarthy, who spoke at the event, emphasized that the effectiveness
of climate action depends on the availability of financial
resources.
She pointed out that many countries in need of climate action do
not have sufficient funds: "These developing countries and small
island states are among those most affected by the consequences of
climate change, yet they bear the least responsibility for it."
According to McCarthy, the average volume of climate financing
from 2017 to 2021 was only $7 billion per year.
Henry Gonzalez, Director of Investments at the Green Climate
Fund, stressed in his video address that the private sector must
participate more actively in climate financing.
He called for increased funding to combat climate change,
stating that given the substantial financing required, the private
sector should play a significant role in this effort.
He also mentioned that in two weeks, a ministerial meeting will
be held in Washington on adaptation financing.
"We hope that at COP29, we will have the opportunity to meet
with the finance ministers of participating countries to discuss
important issues, such as the allocation of financial resources,"
Gonzalez said.
