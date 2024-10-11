India PM: Peace, Security In South China Sea In Indo-Pacific Region's Interest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi said on Friday that peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region.

Modi made the statement while addressing the 19th East Asia Summit underway in Vientiane, Lao PDR, the Indian Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

"We believe that maritime activities should be conducted in accordance with UNCLOS. Ensuring freedom of navigation and airspace is essential. A robust and effective Code of Conduct should be developed. And, it should not impose restrictions on the foreign policies of regional countries," he stressed.

He also appealed for restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and the Middle East, saying countries in the Global South are most negatively affected due to ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world.

Modi called for humanitarian assistance to Myanmar and implementing suitable measures for the restoration of democracy. "We believe that, Myanmar should be engaged rather than isolated in this process," he said.

The Indian prime minister urged solving problems through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Solutions to problems cannot be found in the battlefield. It is essential to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international laws. With a humanitarian perspective, we must place a strong emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said. (end)

