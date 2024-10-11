Head Of Lebanon-Kuwait Business Council Hails Kuwait's Support For The Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Chair of the Lebanese-Kuwaiti Businessmen Council Asaad Saqqal on Friday lauded the State of Kuwait's support for Lebanon, "particularly under the current hard circumstances."

Saqqal, in a statement, expressed gratitude to the State of Kuwait, namely the Amir, the and people for standing on the side of Lebanon and its people especially "during this painful period," resulting from the Israeli aggression.

He expressed deep gratitude for Kuwait's backing in these difficulty times, alluding specifically to a telephone call conducted by His Highness the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Wednesday, with the Prime Minister of the caretaker government, Najib Mikati, affirming the support for the country with respect of measures it may take to safeguard its security, stability and territorial sanctity.

This stand mirrors the solid historic relations between the two countries and Kuwait's solidarity with Lebanon, currently experiencing delicate and fateful circumstances.

He alluded to the aid delivered, last month, by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, to the displaced Lebanese families. (end)

