Regscale Wins 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award For Compliance Software Solution Provider Of The Year And NVTC Cyber50 Award

RegScale , a leader in Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), today announced it has been named the 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards "Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year".

This prestigious recognition comes alongside the 2024 NVTC Cyber50 Award, which honors top leaders and companies contributing to the National Capital Region's cybersecurity landscape.

These awards, combined with RegScale's recent SC Media Award for Best Compliance Solution, further emphasize the company's innovation and leadership in compliance automation. RegScale's CCM platform enables enterprises to streamline compliance processes, accelerate time to certification, and reduce costs using AI-driven automation.



Purpose-built by compliance and security experts, RegScale is dedicated to making security and privacy fundamental to earning the trust of commercial and Federal organizations. Unlike traditional GRC solutions, RegScale utilizes AI tools and compliance as code, lowering program costs and eliminating inefficiencies that hinder current GRC programs. As a result, enterprises using RegScale improve the ROI of existing security tools, achieve rapid certifications, proactively manage risks, automate evidence collection, integrate compliance into DevSecOps processes, and simplify control mapping.

Customers leveraging RegScale's CCM platform report significant benefits, including faster time to market, enhanced employee satisfaction, cost reductions, and minimized risk. For example, the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific COSMOS program achieved onboarding 200,000% faster than any other GovCloud environment by integrating RegScale into its CI/CD pipeline. Across the board, customers have seen a 90% faster path to certifications and a 60% reduction in audit preparation times.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards and NVTC," said Travis Howerton, CEO of RegScale. "These awards are a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our customers have placed in us to solve their most pressing compliance challenges. As regulatory landscapes grow more complex, our mission remains clear: simplifying and innovating

governance, risk, and compliance for all organizations."

About RegScale

RegScale is a continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform that enables rapid GRC outcomes. Using RegScale, organizations overcome speed, timeliness, and cost-effectiveness limitations in legacy GRC tools by bridging security, risk, and compliance through controls. Our CCM platform and AI tools lower program costs and eliminate the corrosion that grinds current GRC programs to a halt. Improve ROI of existing tools, achieve rapid certifications, anticipate threats via proactive risk management, automate evidence collection, integrate compliance into DevSecOps processes, and map controls faster. RegScale has the highest security standards with a newly obtained FedRAMP High In Process, in half the cost and 300% faster than the industry average. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the Federal government, use RegScale to enhance stakeholder trust, adapt to evolving risks, and stay compliant. Our customers report a 90% faster path to certifications and a 60% reduction in audit preparation efforts. For more information, visit .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. More than 470 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at

.

