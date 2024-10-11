(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CORK, Ireland, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoXel is excited to announce that Hannah Dailey PhD (Co-Founder & CSO of OrthoXel), will present clinical research on "Micromotion Nailing for Accelerated Fracture Healing" at the ORS ISFR 18th Biennial Meeting, a joint meeting with the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Basic Science Focus Forum (BSFF).

This prestigious event will be held at the Montréal Centre from October 21st – 23rd 2024, gathering the world's foremost experts on the future of fracture repair.

Case D: Male, age 55, achieved robust structural healing on 12-week X-rays and CT and uncomplicated clinical union

Dr. Dailey's presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 10:30 am in a session moderated by Augustine Saiz, MD.

Presentation Overview

The presentation will highlight findings from OrthoXel's clinical research on the Apex Tibial Nailing System, which produces controlled axial interfragmentary micromotion fixation to accelerate fracture healing and improve patient outcomes. With clinical evidence showing faster time to union, higher callus rigidity, and significantly improved healing rates in high-risk patients, the Apex system offers a revolutionary approach to addressing the ongoing challenges of tibial shaft fractures.

Clinical Evidence Overview

Tibial shaft fractures represent approximately 37% of all long bone fractures in adults and pose significant challenges due to high rates of delayed union and nonunion. These complications lead to patient disability, reduced quality of life, and increased healthcare costs. Traditional static locking methods have proven insufficient in preventing nonunion, leaving orthopaedic surgeons seeking better treatment solutions.

OrthoXel completed a clinical study at Cork University Hospital in Ireland, comparing the Apex Tibial Nailing System with micromotion fixation to standard static locking methods. The study's key results include:



18% Faster time to clinical union with micromotion

26% Higher callus rigidity at 12 weeks for high-risk patients

50% of Apex patients achieved union in under 13 weeks Significantly more new bone formation in high-risk patients

Case Example

A notable case from the study involved a 55-year-old male patient who sustained an open tibial fracture after being crushed between two vehicles. Despite extensive soft tissue damage and a high-risk injury classification, the patient achieved clinical union within 12 weeks using the Apex system, with robust callus formation and minimal complications. The success of this case further underscores the potential of micromotion fixation to improve fracture healing outcomes significantly.

About OrthoXel

Founded in 2014, OrthoXel continues to push the boundaries of orthopaedic trauma care with its innovative technologies designed to enhance patient outcomes and streamline surgical procedures. In addition to the Apex Tibial Nailing System, OrthoXel offers Apex technology within their Femoral Antegrade and Retrograde intramedullary nailing systems. Recently, OrthoXel introduced the Vertex Hip Fracture Nailing System (FDA 510(k) clearance granted May 2024) setting new standards in lower extremity fracture fixation.

Contact Information:

For more information about OrthoXel, the clinical study or to inquire about the presentation, please contact:

Thomas Twomey

Sales & Marketing Manager

IE:

+353 (0) 21 242 9500

US:

+1 (646) 661 3167

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE OrthoXel

