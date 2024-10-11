The Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards 2024 Winners Honored At Live Houston Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Gulf Information Excellence Awards was held on Wednesday evening at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas (U.S.). The black-tie gala recognized the energy industry's leading innovations and thought leaders. "We received nearly 500 nominations this year, from which more than 180 finalists emerged. This is a record year for nominations, and a testament to the evolution in the technologies shaping the global oil and industry," said John

Royall, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Energy Information. Honorees received awards in 29 categories, encompassing the full breadth of the oil, gas and energy industries. Today's innovations are enabling operators to find, produce, transport and process hydrocarbons more safely, economically, efficiently and sustainably. A complete list of the categories and winners is as follows:

Best Advancement in Maintenance Technology – Midstream: GoVAC® MAX Pipeline Evacuation System – Onboard Dynamics



Best Catalyst Technology: FT CANS for Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Johnson Matthey



Best Completions Technology: 9645 MST System – Superior Completion Services, a Superior Energy Services Company



CCS/CCUS/Carbon Removal Project of the Year: STRATOS – 1PointFive



Best Coating/Corrosion Advancement Technology: AnX Coiled Rod – ChampionX Artificial Lift



Best Controls, Instrumentation, Automation Technology – Upstream: Autonomous Well Intervention – Aker BP and SLB



Best Controls, Instrumentation, Automation Technology – Downstream: Convection Section Cleaning Rover – Integrated Global Services



Best Deepwater Technology: TRU-ARMSTM – Baker Hughes



Best Drilling Technology: Predictive Drilling – Nabors Industries and Corva



DE&I in Energy: Growing Responsibilities and Opportunities for Women (GROW) – Sempra Infrastructure



Best Digital Transformation – Upstream: EWMTM: The Extreme Weather Monitoring and Simulation Platform – FENNEX and Noble Corporation



Best Digital Transformation – Midstream: Reinforcement Learning Autonomous Optimizer – Saudi Aramco



Best Digital Transformation – Downstream: Honeywell Forge Performance + Production Intelligence – Honeywell



Energy Legal Services Provider of the Year: White & Case



Best EOR Technology: EquiFlow® Density Autonomous Inflow Control Device – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco



Best Exploration Technology: SFD® - Stress Field Detection – NXT Energy Solutions Inc.



Best Outreach Program: Securing Our Energy Future Project – Consumer Energy Education Foundation (CEEF)



Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Upstream: Manifa Producing Department (MPD) – Saudi Aramco



Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Midstream: Smart Helmet Solution – ADNOC Offshore



Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Downstream: Pioneering AI-driven Plant Video Surveillance Project with Jio Platforms – Reliance Industries Ltd.



Innovation in Pipeline Engineering: Green Hydrogen & Heat Production Through Pressure Reduction Stations in Gas Pipelines – METRON SA



Technology Licensor of the Year: Lummus Technology



Best Modeling Technology: Unified Ensemble Modeling – Halliburton Landmark



Best Oilfield Fluids and Chemicals: InvictaSetTM Self-Regenerating Cement System – Baker Hughes



Best Petrochemical Technology: Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals (TC2CTM) – Lummus Technology



Best Pipeline Integrity Technology: From the Subsurface to Outer Space-Low-Earth Orbit IIoT for Sustainability – Saudi Aramco & Aramco Americas



Best Production Technology: Multicycle System for Actuated Response (MSAR) – Saudi Aramco and SLB



Best Refining Technology: FT UnicrackingTM – Honeywell UOP



Energy Project of the Year – Upstream: Cat® Hybrid Energy Storage Solution – Caterpillar Oil & Gas



Energy Project of the Year – Midstream: Cedar LNG – Pembina Pipeline Corporation



Energy Project of the Year – Downstream: Balikpapan Oil & Gas Infrastructure Project – PT Pertamina



Hydrogen Project of the Year: MH500, An Innovative Methane Pyrolysis Unit – Modern Hydrogen



Most Promising Engineer – Upstream: Stacey Althaus – Aramco Americas



Most Promising Engineer – Midstream: Dr. Imran Ulhaq – Saudi Aramco



Most Promising Engineer – Downstream: Anderson Castillo Ramirez – Ecopetrol



Lifetime Achievement – Upstream: Angus Jamieson – Helmerich & Payne



Lifetime Achievement – Midstream: Douglas C. Osburn III – AUTOSOL



Lifetime Achievement – Downstream: Robert Haugen – Element Fuels



Energy Leader of the Year: Justin Bird – Sempra Infrastructure



Operators of the Year – Upstream: Woodside Energy



Operator of the Year – Midstream: Williams Companies

Operator of the Year: Neste

The 2024

Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards

were generously sponsored by Aramco, SLB, Expro, Lummus Technology, Halliburton, CNPC, Eddie V's, BASF, Modern Hydrogen, Sinopec, NOV, Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy, RAV Technologies

Gulf Energy Information (Gulf)

delivers premium technical and business content, as well as market intelligence solutions, to the global energy and infrastructure industries through trusted engagement. For more than 100 years, Gulf's quality content and commitment to audience needs has led our company to become the most trusted resource in B2B media for the industries we serve. Our market-leading brands-Petroleum Economist ,

World Oil ,

Pipeline & Gas Journal ,

Hydrocarbon Processing ,

Gas Processing & LNG ,

H2Tech ,

Hydrogen Economist ,

Carbon Economist

and

Underground Infrastructure-serve their markets with real-time content through digital media and in-person/virtual events. Gulf also provides market intelligence solutions to the global energy industry through Global Energy Infrastructure .

Additional information on the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards program can be found at .

