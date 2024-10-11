The Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards 2024 Winners Honored At Live Houston Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Gulf energy Information Excellence Awards was held on Wednesday evening at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas (U.S.). The black-tie gala recognized the energy industry's leading innovations and thought leaders. "We received nearly 500 nominations this year, from which more than 180 finalists emerged. This is a record year for nominations, and a testament to the evolution in the technologies shaping the global oil and gas industry," said John
Royall, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Energy Information. Honorees received awards in 29 categories, encompassing the full breadth of the oil, gas and energy industries. Today's innovations are enabling operators to find, produce, transport and process hydrocarbons more safely, economically, efficiently and sustainably. A complete list of the categories and winners is as follows:
Continue Reading
The 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards was held in Houston, Texas.
Best Advancement in Maintenance Technology – Midstream: GoVAC® MAX Pipeline Evacuation System – Onboard Dynamics
Best Catalyst Technology: FT CANS for Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Johnson Matthey
Best Completions Technology: 9645 MST System – Superior Completion Services, a Superior Energy Services Company
CCS/CCUS/Carbon Removal Project of the Year: STRATOS – 1PointFive
Best Coating/Corrosion Advancement Technology: AnX Coiled Rod – ChampionX Artificial Lift
Best Controls, Instrumentation, Automation Technology – Upstream: Autonomous Well Intervention – Aker BP and SLB
Best Controls, Instrumentation, Automation Technology – Downstream: Convection Section Cleaning Rover – Integrated Global Services
Best Deepwater Technology: TRU-ARMSTM – Baker Hughes
Best Drilling Technology: Predictive Drilling – Nabors Industries and Corva
DE&I in Energy: Growing Responsibilities and Opportunities for Women (GROW) – Sempra Infrastructure
Best Digital Transformation – Upstream: EWMTM: The Extreme Weather Monitoring and Simulation Platform – FENNEX and Noble Corporation
Best Digital Transformation – Midstream: Reinforcement Learning Autonomous Optimizer – Saudi Aramco
Best Digital Transformation – Downstream: Honeywell Forge Performance + Production Intelligence – Honeywell
Energy Legal Services Provider of the Year: White & Case
Best EOR Technology: EquiFlow® Density Autonomous Inflow Control Device – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco
Best Exploration Technology: SFD® - Stress Field Detection – NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
Best Outreach Program: Securing Our Energy Future Project – Consumer Energy Education Foundation (CEEF)
Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Upstream: Manifa Producing Department (MPD) – Saudi Aramco
Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Midstream: Smart Helmet Solution – ADNOC Offshore
Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Downstream: Pioneering AI-driven Plant Video Surveillance Project with Jio Platforms – Reliance Industries Ltd.
Innovation in Pipeline Engineering: Green Hydrogen & Heat Production Through Pressure Reduction Stations in Gas Pipelines – METRON SA
Technology Licensor of the Year: Lummus Technology
Best Modeling Technology: Unified Ensemble Modeling – Halliburton Landmark
Best Oilfield Fluids and Chemicals: InvictaSetTM Self-Regenerating Cement System – Baker Hughes
Best Petrochemical Technology: Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals (TC2CTM) – Lummus Technology
Best Pipeline Integrity Technology: From the Subsurface to Outer Space-Low-Earth Orbit IIoT for Sustainability – Saudi Aramco & Aramco Americas
Best Production Technology: Multicycle System for Actuated Response (MSAR) – Saudi Aramco and SLB
Best Refining Technology: FT UnicrackingTM – Honeywell UOP
Energy Project of the Year – Upstream: Cat® Hybrid Energy Storage Solution – Caterpillar Oil & Gas
Energy Project of the Year – Midstream: Cedar LNG – Pembina Pipeline Corporation
Energy Project of the Year – Downstream: Balikpapan Oil & Gas Infrastructure Project – PT Pertamina
Hydrogen Project of the Year: MH500, An Innovative Methane Pyrolysis Unit – Modern Hydrogen
Most Promising Engineer – Upstream: Stacey Althaus – Aramco Americas
Most Promising Engineer – Midstream: Dr. Imran Ulhaq – Saudi Aramco
Most Promising Engineer – Downstream: Anderson Castillo Ramirez – Ecopetrol
Lifetime Achievement – Upstream: Angus Jamieson – Helmerich & Payne
Lifetime Achievement – Midstream: Douglas C. Osburn III – AUTOSOL
Lifetime Achievement – Downstream: Robert Haugen – Element Fuels
Energy Leader of the Year: Justin Bird – Sempra Infrastructure
Operators of the Year – Upstream: Woodside Energy
Operator of the Year – Midstream: Williams Companies
Operator of the Year: Neste
The 2024
Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards
were generously sponsored by Aramco, SLB, Expro, Lummus Technology, Halliburton, CNPC, Eddie V's, BASF, Modern Hydrogen, Sinopec, NOV, Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy, RAV Technologies
Gulf Energy Information (Gulf)
delivers premium technical and business content, as well as market intelligence solutions, to the global energy and infrastructure industries through trusted engagement. For more than 100 years, Gulf's quality content and commitment to audience needs has led our company to become the most trusted resource in B2B media for the industries we serve. Our market-leading brands-Petroleum Economist ,
World Oil ,
Pipeline & Gas Journal ,
Hydrocarbon Processing ,
Gas Processing & LNG ,
H2Tech ,
Hydrogen Economist ,
Carbon Economist
and
Underground Infrastructure-serve their markets with real-time content through digital media and in-person/virtual events. Gulf also provides market intelligence solutions to the global energy industry through Global Energy Infrastructure .
Additional information on the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards program can be found at .
Press Contact:
Melissa Smith
Global Events Director
Gulf Energy Information
[email protected]
+1 (346) 628-2902
SOURCE Gulf Energy Information
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108770171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.