Latam’S Lost Decade: Stagnant Per-Capita-Growth And The Quest For Economic Revival

This economic stagnation stemmed from inadequate or failed productive development policies across the region. Tomás Lopes-Teixeira, the Inter-American Development Group representative in Peru, highlighted this issue.



The region grappled with polarization, hindering consistent policy implementation. Despite this, some countries managed to adapt successful productive development strategies over time.



Lopes-Teixeira emphasized the importance of early investment in technology for economic growth. He identified entrepreneurial talent as a crucial driver of development.



Informality posed a significant obstacle for small and medium enterprises. It made incorporating new technologies into their processes difficult.







However, Lopes-Teixeira saw a historic opportunity in the ongoing technological revolution. He urged countries to carefully choose which technologies to adopt and implement.

Enhancing Social Mobility and Job Creation

The IDB representative stressed that these measures could improve social mobility and create high-quality jobs. He noted a shift in job creation patterns from industrialization to global value chains.



This change necessitates a refocus of productive development policies toward innovation and technology. José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, Executive Secretary of ECLAC, warned of a development crisis in the region.



He cited low and mediocre growth rates as major impediments to productive transformation and poverty reduction. These sluggish rates also hampered efforts to decrease informality and generate tax revenue for social policies.



Salazar-Xirinachs identified three main traps facing Latin America and the Caribbean. These include low growth capacity, high inequality with limited social mobility, and weak institutional capacity.



He proposed five key areas for reducing inequality in the region. These encompass addressing productive heterogeneity, reforming regressive tax systems, improving education quality, tackling gender inequality, and protecting indigenous rights.



The economic challenges facing Latin America and the Caribbean are complex and multifaceted. They require comprehensive, long-term strategies to overcome.



Policymakers must balance immediate economic needs with structural reforms for sustainable growth. The region's ability to leverage its resources and adapt to global economic shifts will shape its future prosperity.



LatAm's Lost Decade: Stagnant Per-Capita-Growth and the Quest for Economic Revival

