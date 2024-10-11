Kuwait Police Bust Residency Ring
10/11/2024 8:04:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has cracked down on a gang of residency brokers of two Arab nationalities, along with several companies, on charges of residency malpractices, the country's Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.
The move came at the behest of First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah as part of ongoing security forces to bust residency brokers, said the ministry in a press release
The defendants are charged with recruiting workers for an unnamed company in return for sums of money ranging between KD 700 and KD 1000 per laborer, it added.
Legal action was consequently taken against all those involved, it said, underlining that security forces are on high alert for any wrongdoing. (end)
