(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operational situation on the Kharkiv front remains challenging without significant changes. The Russian conducted measures to restore the combat readiness of the Shtorm detachment's assault groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, the press service of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group stated this on Telegram .

“In Vovchansk, the enemy undertook activities to restore the combat readiness of the Shtorm assault groups. To compensate for recent losses, there were isolated movements of personnel, along with deliveries of medical supplies and provisions.”

Additionally, near Hlyboke, in anticipation of assault operations by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy prepared fire and anti-tank systems to full combat readiness. In the area around Murom, the Russian forces attempted reconnaissance to find more advantageous positions for their units.

During the past day, five combat clashes occurred in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The Russian forces launched five airstrikes, employing ten guided bombs, and carried out 55 kamikaze drone attacks. They also conducted 401 artillery attacks on the Ukrainian defenders' positions.

According to the press service, the enemy losses over the past day included 112 personnel (50 killed and 62 wounded), as well as 77 units of weaponry and military equipment, including eight artillery systems, three armored fighting vehicles, 31 vehicles, 10 pieces of specialized equipment, 24 UAVs, and one aircraft. Destroyed assets included 26 personnel shelters, three ammunition storage points, and one UAV launch site.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 11, 2024, are estimated at around 666,340 personnel, including 1,140 killed and wounded over the past day alone.