(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.



1. STRENGTHENING INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT OF UKRAINE

On October 10, the President of Ukraine held negotiations with the Prime of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, the President of France Emmanuel and the head of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. On October 11, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and President Frank Walter Steinmeier.



The leaders of the partner countries were presented with the Victory Plan, separate points of which will be worked out with Ukraine's allies.

The key issue of the negotiations was the strengthening of Ukraine's position, primarily in the military aspect.

During the meetings, the issues of economic support to Ukraine, the movement of Ukraine to NATO, the development of cooperation in the defense sphere, and decisions regarding frozen Russian assets were also discussed. The goal of Ukraine is to deprive the aggressor of the opportunity to continue the war and to switch from the language of ultimatums to honest diplomacy.

2. REFUTATION OF MANIPULATIONS REGARDING "COMPROMISES" WITH THE AGGRESSOR

Publications about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to the aggressor appeared in a number of foreign media.



Claims that Ukraine is allegedly ready to make concessions to Russia at the expense of its own sovereignty and territorial integrity do not correspond to reality.



Kyiv will not accept ultimatums from Moscow, which demands capitulation under the guise of "recognition of territorial realities".

Having liberated more than half of the territories, temporarily occupied by Russia since February 24, 2022, Ukraine proved its ability to resist the aggressor.

The restoration of a just and stable peace is possible only on the basis of the norms of international law and the UN Charter, and not to satisfy the appetites of the aggressor state. Achieving peace requires consolidation of efforts aimed at implementing the Peace Formula, rather than seeking "compromises" that only encourage Russia to further aggression.

3. PUTIN'S VISIT TO TURKMENISTAN

On October 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to visit Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.



Putin is a war criminal. In particular, an arrest warrant has been issued for him by the International Criminal Court for the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The international isolation in which Putin and Russia in general have found themselves is a fair reaction of the world to the unprovoked aggression against Ukraine and its people.

Ukraine calls on all countries that share humanist values ​​and respect international law and the UN Charter to refrain from joint activities with Putin.

Harmonious international relations and productive cooperation among countries are possible only in a world where the force of law dominates the law of force. The peoples of Ukraine and Turkmenistan in the past were victims of Russian imperialism, which today is the official ideology of the Putin regime.