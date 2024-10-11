Argentina Held To Draw By Venezuela In Rain-Soaked World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The ninth round of South American 2026 qualifiers kicked off on Thursday with an unexpected result. Argentina, the reigning world champions, drew 1-1 with Venezuela at the Monumental in Maturín.



The match unfolded on a waterlogged pitch due to heavy rainfall before kickoff. Argentina took the lead through Otamendi's goal, but Venezuela equalized with Rondón's header.



The result maintained Argentina's position at the top of the qualifying table with 19 points. Venezuela, meanwhile, sits in seventh place, currently in line for a spot.



Lionel Messi returned to the Argentine national team after missing the previous international break due to an ankle injury.



The match also featured several players from Brazilian clubs in the starting lineups of both teams. The soggy conditions significantly impacted the game's flow and quality.







Players struggled to maintain their footing and control the ball on the waterlogged surface. Despite these challenges, both teams managed to create scoring opportunities.

Match Summary

Argentina opened the scoring in the first half when Otamendi capitalized on a loose ball in the penalty area. The goal came from a set-piece situation, with Messi's free-kick causing chaos in the Venezuelan defense.



Venezuela equalized in the second half through Rondón's well-placed header. Soteldo provided the assist with a pinpoint cross from the left flank.



The home team's supporters erupted in celebration as their team secured a valuable point. Both teams had chances to win the match in the closing stages.



Messi came close with a chipped attempt that was saved by the Venezuelan goalkeeper. The hosts also pushed for a winner but couldn't find the decisive goal.



The draw represents a missed opportunity for Argentina to extend their lead at the top of the qualifying table. Colombia's loss in the same round could have allowed Argentina to open up a five-point gap.



Both teams will return to action on Tuesday for the tenth round of qualifiers. Argentina will face Bolivia at home, while Venezuela travels to Paraguay for their next match.



This result showcases the competitive nature of South American qualifiers , where even the top teams face challenging away fixtures. The unpredictable weather conditions added an extra layer of difficulty to an already tough contest.

