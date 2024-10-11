(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sonobuoy Launcher (2024 Edition): Analysis by Product Type, Ejection Platform, Technology, Region and Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sonobuoy Launcher market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.15% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 237.50 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 331.72 Million in 2030.

This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Sonobuoy Launcher industry for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The global sonobuoy launcher market is experiencing significant growth and operational advancements due to increasing maritime security threats, technological innovations, and evolving naval strategies. With rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in regions like the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East, nations are heavily investing in naval modernization and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities, driving the demand for sonobuoy launchers.

The market operates through a combination of established defence contractors and emerging technology firms that specialize in ASW solutions. Leading companies, such as Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, and Lockheed Martin, are at the forefront of designing and manufacturing advanced sonobuoy launchers. These systems are deployed from various platforms, including ships, aircraft, submarines, and unmanned vehicles, providing versatility, and expanded operational scope. The integration of sonobuoy launchers with real-time data analysis, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) has enhanced the precision and speed of ASW operations, making them indispensable for modern navies.

Additionally, the shift toward next-generation sonobuoy launchers is a key factor fuelling market growth. These systems incorporate automation, AI, and enhanced sonar capabilities, enabling faster detection and tracking of underwater threats. For instance, automated systems can now deploy sonobuoys with greater accuracy, reducing human error and improving operational efficiency. Additionally, AI-powered systems allow for quicker analysis of sonar data, providing real-time insights into submarine activity. This technological leap is critical as the complexity and scale of underwater threats increase, requiring more sophisticated detection and response mechanisms.

Moreover, the growth of the sonobuoy launcher market is primarily driven by increasing defence budgets, especially in countries facing maritime security challenges. For instance, the U.S., China, India, and Japan are making substantial investments in ASW systems to maintain regional dominance and protect critical sea lanes. These investments often form part of broader naval modernization programs that include upgrading ships, submarines, and aircraft to be compatible with advanced sonobuoy launchers. Furthermore, the growing adoption of unmanned systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), has transformed the operational landscape of ASW missions, providing extended reach and improving situational awareness.

Furthermore, the Americas, particularly the U.S., lead the market in terms of technological innovation and defence spending. The region's focus on maintaining naval superiority has resulted in continuous procurement and upgrading of sonobuoy systems. In the Asia Pacific, countries like China, Japan, and India are experiencing rapid market growth due to heightened security concerns and increasing regional naval tensions. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are focusing on strengthening maritime defence capabilities, largely driven by the need to safeguard critical shipping routes and oil supply chains.

Additionally, the global sonobuoy launcher market is expected to continue growing as naval forces prioritize ASW capabilities in response to evolving maritime threats. Emerging trends, such as the integration of next-generation launchers with unmanned systems and the development of more advanced sonar technologies, are set to revolutionize the market. Additionally, the rise of multi-mission capabilities, where sonobuoy launchers are designed for greater versatility across various platforms, will likely enhance the market's growth prospects.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Sonobuoy Launcher Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Sonobuoy Launcher Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and Indonesia).

The report presents the analysis of Sonobuoy Launcher Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Sonobuoy Launcher Market By Product Type (Military Rotary Launch System, and Single Launch System).

The report analyses the Sonobuoy Launcher Market By Ejection Platform (Aircraft, Ships, Submarines, and Unmanned Vehicles).

The report analyses the Sonobuoy Launcher Market By Technology (Conventional Launchers, and Next Generation Launchers).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By Ejection Platform & By Technology.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report are:



Elbit Systems Ltd.



Lockheed Martin Corporation



Ultra Electronics Holdings plc



BAE Systems PLC



Leonardo S.p.A.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation



L3Harris Technologies Inc.



General Dynamics Corporation



Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Thales Group

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900