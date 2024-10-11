Ukrainian MFA Refutes Claims About Kyiv's Willingness To Make Territorial Concessions To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refutes manipulative claims, published by several foreign outlets, suggesting that Ukraine is supposedly ready to make concessions to the aggressor at the expense of its own and territorial integrity.

This statement was made in a comment by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We emphasize the unacceptability of such concessions. This kind of statements are only perceived by the aggressor as a sign of weakness, giving it unjustified hope for success of its aggression and effectiveness of its ultimatums and blackmail. The only realistic way to restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine has been and remains the Peace Formula, which is based on respect for the UN Charter and the imperative to fully restore Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the Foreign Ministry underscored.

Following the successful first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, thematic meetings on the points of the Peace Formula, specifically concerning energy and food security as well as the restoration of justice, have already taken place, with further initiatives on other aspects of the plan soon to follow.

'sin't

"The principle of 'No agreements for Ukraine without Ukraine' and the imperative of respect for international law and the UN Charter remain binding and unchanged for all. Ukraine will not accept any initiatives that violate them," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that territorial concessions in negotiations would send the worst possible message for international law.

Previously, President Zelensky emphasized that ending the war is only possible if Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored.