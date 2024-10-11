Indonesia Confirms Two UNIFIL Soldiers Shot By Israeli Occupation Forces In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Indonesia confirmed on Friday that two of its in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were shot by Israeli forces during an attack on a tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

Indonesian Foreign Retno Marsudi said in a statement that the two soldiers were transferred to a hospital for further observation.

She considered that "attacking UN personnel and property is a major violation of international humanitarian law." Indonesia has about 1,232 soldiers deployed as part of the 10,000-strong UNIFIL force on the Blue Line in southern Lebanon. (end) aab

