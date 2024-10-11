Naftogaz Group Produces More Than 11 Bcm Of Gas Over Nine Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-September 2024, Naftogaz Group's companies produced more than 11 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 0.7 billion cubic meters higher compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over nine months, Naftogaz Group's companies, such as Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC and Ukrnafta PJSC, have produced more than 11 billion cubic meters of commercial-grade gas, which is 0.7 billion cubic meters higher compared to the same period last year,” the report states.

According to Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov, this heating season, same as last year, the Group is planning to supply the population of Ukraine and other PSO categories with domestically produced gas only.

“Currently, we are 2% ahead of our production targets. I am grateful to our teams for achieving the target goals despite the war. We will continue a trend to further develop Ukraine's energy independence ,” Chernyshov noted.

A reminder that, as of October 1, 2024, more than 12.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas

was accumulated in Ukrainian underground storage facilities .

Photo: Naftogaz

