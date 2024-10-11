'Free Ki Revri Reach US': Arvind Kejriwal After Donald Trump Vows To Cut Electricity Rates To 'Half' If Voted To Power

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief of Delhi and AAP chief, on Friday took note of former US President Donald Trump's recent and major announcement about cutting the price of and electricity in 'half within 12 months.'



Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reach US.'"

At the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday, the Presidential candidate said,“I will cut the price of energy and electricity in half within 12 months." Detailing his economic plans if elected as the next President of the United States, Donald Trump said we will seriously expedite our environmental approvals, and quickly double our electricity capacity.

He reasoned his decision, citing the impact that the cuts in power and energy rates would have on inflation. During a major economic policy speech in Detroit, the Republican nominee asserted, "This will DRIVE DOWN INFLATION, and make AMERICA and MICHIGAN the best place on earth to build a factory.”

Targeting India for its highest tariff rates on foreign products among all major countries, he vowed to introduce a reciprocal tax if voted to power in the November 5 elections. Furthermore, charging at India for its high tariff rates, Donald Trump said,“Perhaps the most important element of my plan to make America extraordinarily wealthy again is reciprocity. It's a word that's very important in my plan because we generally don't charge tariffs."

Donald Trump detailed his economic plans ahead of US Presidential polls and announced that he will lower the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 15% only for companies that have their production based in the US, reported Bloomberg. A month ago, the Republican candidate threatened to impose steep import duties on US farm machinery maker Deere & Co. if the company moved production setup to Mexico.